Luke Combs pays funeral costs for men who died at country music festival

CW39

by: Adam Fisher,

Posted: / Updated:

MICHIGAN CENTER, Mich. (WLNS)– Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funerals of the three men who died after exposure to carbon monoxide while attending Faster Horses Music Festival in Michigan last weekend.

A representative for Combs confirmed the news but said the singer will not make any further comments.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays were all found dead inside a travel trailer on Saturday.

Two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to WLNS.

A generator found near the trailer is believed to be the cause of the carbon monoxide exposure.

A GoFundMe for the three victims has already raised nearly $60,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

