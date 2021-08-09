Lynyrd Skynyrd withdraws from Pro Football Hall of Fame concert after band member tests positive for COVID-19

CW39

by: Darcie Loreno,

Posted: / Updated:

BACK TO SCHOOL

More Back To School

CANTON, Ohio (WJW/NEXSTAR) – Lynyrd Skynyrd has canceled at least four of their scheduled performances after band member Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19.

The news comes only days before the “Free Bird” group was scheduled to co-headline the 2021 Concert for Legends at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The concert, which closes out the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Week, was scheduled for Aug. 9.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows,” reads a statement from a publicist for the band, via the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment.”

The band was set to co-headline the concert with Brad Paisley. Opening act Jimmie Allen will instead extend his performance and play a full set before Paisley takes the stage.

Fans who already purchased tickets can request a refund at the event’s ticketing options page by Monday at 6 p.m. EST. Further ticket sales for the concert were temporarily suspended as of Saturday afternoon.

The publicist for Lynyrd Skynyd’s did not specifically identify the dates of further canceled shows. According to the group’s website, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s next three concert stops were scheduled for Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 10; Atlanta on Aug. 13; and Cullman, Alabama, on Aug. 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Rain in 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Perseid Meteor Shower - Carrigan Chauvin

Dixie fire continues to burn

Bus Stop forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast heat index for August 9, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Black smoke flares from building fire on Sand Island Access Road on Oahu

Simone Biles Returns Home to Spring, TX

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Mayor's Back To School fest

Hot car death prevention, Woman arrested

Sales Tax Free Weekend Weather forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Star's 7day forecast

HISD masks VS Texas Gov. and Back To School - Sharron Melton

Friday's hour by hour forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Friday Grill Forecast

Friday 7 day forecast

WARMEST DAY OF YEAR

THURSDAY 7 DAY

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss