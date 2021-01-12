NEXSTAR – CW39’s Maggie Flecknoe is joined by tech expert Lance Ulanoff, former editor-in-chief of PC Magazine to talk about JBL Quantum, the number one portable audio leader.
Watch to find out about the latest innovations in entertainment tech you can get at great prices.
- Maggie’s Must Haves: JBL Quantum
- Border groups to protest Trump’s visit to Texas
- State of Texas: ‘What you are doing is un-American’ – stories from Texans caught in the Capitol chaos
- Pres. Trump says speech at rally before Capitol riots was ‘totally appropriate’
- Crime Stoppers statewide virtual training coming soon