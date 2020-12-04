Main Street Closure

HOUSTON (CW39) — Starting in January, downtown’s Main Street between Rusk and Commerce will close to vehicle traffic for the “More Space Main Street” initiative. The ordinance will allow restaurant and bars that face the road to add extended outdoor dining spaces on the closed roadway. CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke to several parties involved.

Now that More Space Main Street has been approved, the city is expecting to see the first street patios in the beginning of 2021 and the program is expected to last until March of 2022.

If business would like to register for the program, click here.