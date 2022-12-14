Houston (KIAH) – Santa isn’t the only one making a list and checking it twice!

From holiday parties, to shopping for gifts and preparing for family, this season can get busy.

Decadent meals and down time are a part of the season. But, there are ways to stay festive and fit, keeping your wellness and self-care a top priority.

“Don’t put it off. You can start today, start tomorrow. There’s always something you can do,” says Diana Pareja, a personal trainer at The Lab in Sugar Land. She gets it. It’s tempting to slack off during the holidays. That’s why incorporating small things into your week can make a big difference.

Pareja says, “Walking is one of the best things you can do. There are so many body weight workouts: pushups, squats, core exercises on the mat, lunges.”

All of these are things you can do around the neighborhood, or in the comfort of your living room. She says having built-in motivation is also key to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Hire a trainer to keep yourself accountable a couple of times a week. Find a good group class at your gym…spin, Pilates. Or get a good gym buddy to hold you accountable,” says Pareja.

Need another reason not to wait until the new year to prioritize your health? It’s scientifically proven that physical activity produces endorphins that improve your ability to sleep and reduce stress. Thirty minutes a day. Three days a week. That puts you on the road to creating year-round wellness that includes a few sweet treats here and there.

“Sure you can have a couple of bites of that dessert or those cookies, but everything in moderation,” says Pareja.