CYPRESS, Texas (KIAH) – Weekend plans take you out to Northwest Houston? Make sure you plan a lot of extra time to avoid the major closure taking place on US-290.

Beginning Saturday, September 10 at 4 a.m. all main lanes outbound at Barker Cypress to Cypress Rosehill will be shutdown. Drivers instead will take the frontage road in the area until the main lanes reopen at 8 p.m. later that day.

Other alternate routes include taking SH-249 or I-10 to the Grand Parkway.

Traveling from Jersey Village up to Cypress will take much longer than usual, drivers should prepare in advance for the commute.

For more weekend road closures click here.

Remember to watch No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday from 5:30-9:30 a.m. for more updates.