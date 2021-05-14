Major closures to affect 610 North loop at I-45 this weekend

HOUSTON- Traveling on the North loop this weekend could be difficult as TxDOT is preparing to close several roads in the area that intersects with I-45 North.

Major closures coming up on I-610 North Loop at I-45 this weekend. pic.twitter.com/kpymATpfnJ — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) May 12, 2021

Hannah Trippett breaks down the closures and has your alternate routes here:

Included in the closures are the eastbound and westbound connector ramp to I-45 North. All interchange lanes eastbound will be closed to go North on I-45 on Saturday between 10 A.M. and will reopen at 2 P.M. If you are traveling westbound you will not be able to take the southbound ramp to I-45 between 7 A.M. to 10 A.M. Alternate routes in the area include Fulton St., N Main St., and Irvington Blvd. depending on which direction you are traveling.

Be aware that a portion of the 610 East loop will also see a closure. The southbound connector ramp to I-10 will be closed on Saturday from 7:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M.

