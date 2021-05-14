Major closures to affect 610 North loop at I-45 this weekend

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON- Traveling on the North loop this weekend could be difficult as TxDOT is preparing to close several roads in the area that intersects with I-45 North.

Hannah Trippett breaks down the closures and has your alternate routes here:

Included in the closures are the eastbound and westbound connector ramp to I-45 North. All interchange lanes eastbound will be closed to go North on I-45 on Saturday between 10 A.M. and will reopen at 2 P.M. If you are traveling westbound you will not be able to take the southbound ramp to I-45 between 7 A.M. to 10 A.M. Alternate routes in the area include Fulton St., N Main St., and Irvington Blvd. depending on which direction you are traveling.

Be aware that a portion of the 610 East loop will also see a closure. The southbound connector ramp to I-10 will be closed on Saturday from 7:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M.

Make sure to watch No Wait Weather + Traffic each weekday morning for the latest closures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Food Truck Friday with Big 6 BBQ - Shannon LaNier

Weird wine creations - Adam Krueger and Hannah Trippett

$5K reward for the tiger - What would Adam do? - Watch!

"Moggy" - Adam Krueger makes up a new weather word!

Mystery Wire - Citizen Hearing on UFO Disclosure

Pairing wine with weather

Help your Neighbor

adam test 2

Houston Weather - Future Rain - Adam Krueger

Atlantic Hurricane Season - Adam Krueger

adam test

Grogan building supply

Houston Texans 2021 schedule

Houston Weather - Weekend forecast - Adam Krueger

Ohio to give $1 million to five vaccinated residents in weekly drawings

Houston Weather In One Minute - Star Harvey

Strengthen your home before a hurricane - Carrigan Chauvin

Personality Changes Due to Pandemic - Jane King

adam 6f

Houston Weather - Need Umbrellas, 10-day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

start of hurricane season


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss