HOUSTON (KIAH) – Special Olympics Texas made a stop in the CW39 Houston studios. They still need dozens of volunteers to cheer on athletes and help put on the Regional Spring Games 2023, April 21- 22, 2023, in Baytown.

AJ Edenzon, Executive Director, East Region, Special Olympics Texas, and Shelby Day, Special Olympics Athlete with the Katy Wolfpack Team, talk about the games, volunteering, and the wonderful work you can do this weekend. To learn more about volunteering and open shifts, go to SOTX.org or click the button below.