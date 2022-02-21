HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are patrolling high crime neighborhoods on horseback in hopes of changing perception of law enforcement.

In new video posted online Harris County Sgt. Carrizales and his horse’ Lucky’ along with two other patrolmen, are riding through a “Micro Zone,” described as a high crime neighborhood.

Carrizales credits Lt. Chris Adolf with the idea of being on horseback in areas where aggravated robberies, shooting, drive-by shootings and burglaries are most common.

“It’s makes us as an approachable person. People see a horse as a friendly creature. If we’re in a patrol car or walking around people don’t approach us because they think we’re here to arrest somebody or take somebody to jail. Everyone wants to pet a horse and meet a horse.

The hope is that since the horses are seen in a different light, law enforcement may be too.