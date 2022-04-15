Reese Dean Crisp. Photo courtesy of Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office

HOUSTON (KIAH) A man allegedly seen stealing a catalytic converter in the Greater Houston Heights has been identified after a long standoff with authorities Thursday afternoon.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office joined in the pursuit as Houston Police Department guided deputies by aerial support via a helicopter. The vehicle pursuit ended in the 3900 block of County Road 185 near Alvin, Texas. The man, who was alone on the motorcycle, then evaded law enforcement and barricaded himself inside a residence. Efforts were made for the male suspect to surrender but those efforts were unsuccessful. The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Response Team (SRT) was activated and responded to the scene a short time later.

The SRT made several attempts to communicate with the barricaded man. However, all efforts were unanswered and the SRT conducted several less lethal methods in hopes they suspect would surrender without further incident. However, all we’re again unsuccessful.

After more than a six hours standoff, the SRT successfully took the suspect in custody. the suspect was treated on scene for gas exposure and was then transported to the Brazoria County Detention Center where he is charged with felony Evading Arrest. He was also charged with Unlawful Use of Motor Vehicle the Sheriff’s Office learned these suspect, identified as Reese crisp, 34, of Santa Fe Texas was suspected of being involved in the deaths of catalytic converters in the Houston area and when HPD attempted to stop Crisp, but he fled the scene on a suspected stolen vehicle.

The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office would like to recognize all the law enforcement agencies involved along with the agency’s SRT, which all played a role in a crucial part with bringing this dangerous situation to end without any reported incidents.