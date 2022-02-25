LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of groping a woman inside a Las Vegas casino on Super Bowl Sunday is now facing a charge of open and gross lewdness.

The woman, Ariel Lyndsey, began recording the man just after the alleged incident occurred at the Palazzo Hotel on Feb. 13 and posted it on TikTok a few days later to “raise awareness” about what happened to her. In the video, she angrily confronts the man while her friends attempt to locate hotel security.

In the meantime, the man, later identified as 39-year-old Alberto Baez-Mesinas, got away.

The video was watched more than 7 million times.

Within a few days, hotel security identified Baez-Mesinas as an employee and took him into custody.

According to the arrest report, Baez-Mesinas admitted to reaching under Lyndsey’s skirt and touching her buttocks when she walked past him. He told police “he does not know what got the best of him.”

Baez-Mesinas was arrested for open and gross lewdness and booked into Clark County Detention Center.