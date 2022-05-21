HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A west Harris County man accused murdering his wife died in police custody early Saturday morning.

Benjamin Pierce, 39, was found unresponsive around 4:25 a.m. in a single-person holding cell at the Harris County Jail Joint Processing Center at about 4:25 a.m. He was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased at about 5:31 a.m.

An autopsy is being performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science to determine the cause and manner of death.

Pierce was in custody after being arrested Friday and charged with the murder of his wife, 41- year old Leslie Pierce.