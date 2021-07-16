Man accused of trying to kill someone with train in South Carolina

CW39

by: Bethany Fowler,

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested for attempted murder after parking his vehicle on train tracks with a passenger inside Tuesday evening, according to South Carolina police.

Spartanburg Police Dept. officers arrested Johnny Beheler for attempted murder Wednesday morning.

At about 11:14 p.m., Beheler drove over one set of train tracks, went to the second set of train tracks and stopped, according to the police report. The victim tried to exit the vehicle but there was no inside door handle.

The victim told police that Beheler threatened to kill her while they were in the car.

With the train bearing down on them, Beheler accelerated at the last second – the train slammed into the back of the vehicle but Beheler and his passenger escaped injury, investigators say.

Beheler is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He was denied bond during a hearing Wednesday evening, due to what the judge called previous criminal charges and the severity of the allegations.

Beheler spoke up during that hearing.

“I wasn’t trying to harm anyone, we weren’t arguing. My car kind of has trouble,” Johnny Beheler told a Spartanburg County courtroom.

He added that he had just met the woman that day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Welding School on Wheels - Sharron Melton

18-year-old to space

Weekend grilling forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Why we'll have rain next week - Adam Krueger

7-Day forecast for July 16, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Western Wildfires

Mystery Wire - Does psychic ability run in families?

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

Moon's impact on coastal flooding - Adam Krueger and Sharron Melton react

Future rain and forecast for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Sunrise time laps for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend and 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

SOLO HI SPACE CAMERA RECORDS SPACE WEATHER- SHARRON MELTON

Mark Ronchetti - Monsoon set up, Albuquerque, NM 07152021 7AM

Tropics futurecast - Adam Krueger

Health Impact on Saharan dust - Carrigan Chauvin

Get the CW39 Newsletter

Sea Breeze explained, 10-Day forecast - Star Harvey

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss