Man arrested after abandoned dog seen on video chasing car that left it behind

CW39

by: Aaron Montes, Stephanie Shields,

Posted: / Updated:

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KTSM) — A 68-year-old man has been arrested and accused of animal cruelty for abandoning a canine in Texas, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Antonio Campos was arrested on Friday and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $5,000 bond.

On Wednesday, a witness shot a video of a Husky being left on the side of the road in Horizon City, Texas. The video shows the abandoned dog chasing the vehicle as it drove away.

Joy Dominguez, who recorded the video, told KTSM she was on her way to rescue some other puppies in the area when she witnessed a vehicle dragging a dog. She said she stopped to record the moment they abandoned him.

The canine has since been adopted after being rescued and taken from the Huckleberry Hound Rescue Group.

Authorities with the county’s Animal Welfare Department say they are continuing an investigation into the case, and an additional arrest is expected.

The department said abandonment is a class A misdemeanor that could lead to up to one year in a county jail or up to a $4000 fine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

100°+ Texas heat for Houston, Dallas and Austin - Star Harvey

Mr. Wasp on SkyTracker camera - Adam Kruger

Nepartak route over Japan - Adam Krueger

When to water your lawn - Carrigan Chauvin

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Fireball in the sky over Austin - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for July 26, 2021 - Star Harvey

When to water your yard - Carrigan Chauvin

VERY hot and humid Monday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rotary International Convention Coming to Houston in 2022

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss