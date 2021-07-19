Man attempting to climb border fence dies from injuries

CW39

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE PHOTO (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A migrant who fell off the International Boundry Fence on June 16 has died.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Brownsville station were notified of a person falling from the border fence about two and a half miles west of the Gateway International Port of Entry in Brownsville.

Border Patrol agents responded and found a man on the ground with a serious injury to his leg.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported the man to a local hospital. While hospitalized, the man tested positive for COVID-19, said the agency’s news release.

He underwent two separate surgeries to treat injuries sustained from the fall.

The man did not regain consciousness after receiving the anesthesia and remained hospitalized in critical condition, said the release.

On July 16 he was removed from life support and was pronounced dead by medical personnel while under hospital watch by CBP, accoridng to officials.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Professional Responsibility is reviewing the incident, said the agency. The DHS Office of Inspector General was also notified.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Blue Origin on track for lift off Sharron Melton

Working in the Weather: Bayou Greenways

More rain in some spots overnight - Adam Krueger

Dangerous weather fueling wildfires

Saharan dust, Tracking the tropics - Adam Krueger

Houston Heat Island, 7-Day forecast - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Excessive rain outlook today, 102° heat index - Adam Krueger

Dangerous fire weather outlook - Star Harvey

Houston weather – heavy rain, strong storms possible with a front tonight

Worldwide rain

Welding School on Wheels - Sharron Melton

18-year-old to space

Weekend grilling forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Why we'll have rain next week - Adam Krueger

7-Day forecast for July 16, 2021 - Carrigan Chauvin

Western Wildfires

Mystery Wire - Does psychic ability run in families?

Adam 8am

Rain, temperatures for July 15, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Weekend forecast, live look at roadways - Carrigan Chauvin

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss