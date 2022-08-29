BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a one-week jury trial, a man charged with the largest animal cruelty hoarding case in Cameron County has been found guilty.

Earlier today, Steven Clark Woodington was found guilty by a jury for 19 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animal-failure to provide adequate care, according to the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Woodington, 59, and Mark Anthony Treviño, 29, were arrested in September 2019 for animal cruelty charges. Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a warehouse in Los Fresnos after receiving a call from the Cameron County Health Department Animal Control Division due to reports of barking. Upon arrival, authorities encountered a foul smell at the location.

A previous report from KVEO said when deputies arrived, 270 dogs and one cat were located in horrid conditions.









Throughout an investigation, law enforcement found over 300 dogs held in different-sized kennels.

Reports stated many of the dogs were in the same kennel and were in “very unhealthy conditions and in need of medical attention.” The kennels were stacked three to four high with no barrier in between.

Cameron County court records show photos of dogs covered in urine and feces, and others had open wounds. As a result of the conditions, 19 dogs died.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, Woodington and his wife, Tiffany, operated the non-profit organization, All Accounted For.

Woodington claimed he was the owner and was operating an animal rescue that housed dogs until they were ready to be placed for adoption.

Through the non-profit, the couple transported animals from Texas to Missouri. At their property in Camp Cole, Missouri, about 150 dogs were found on the property packed in cages.

Woodington was found guilty on 19 counts of cruelty to non-livestock animal-failure to provide adequate care.