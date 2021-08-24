Man dies in 12th Waco homicide of 2021

WACO, Texas – Waco Police have reported the 12th criminal homicide of 2021.

A 9-1-1 call came in Monday afternoon regarding a vehicle which crashed into a fence near the 3100 Block of Daughtry Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the driver with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the victim is 39 years old, and officers are unaware of when and where the shooting occurred. Officers believe this is a targeted incident, and there is no danger to the public.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time, and this investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this murder investigation, you’re urged to call Crime Stoppers at (254) 753-4357 or Lead Investigator Officer Scarlett Woodruff at (254) 750-7615.

There have been arrests made in six of the homicides – while four, including this case – are under investigation. In the remaining two homicides, the suspects are deceased.  

Source: Waco Police Department

