Man found dead in New York had ‘I touch little girls’ written on body

by: Kristine Garcia, Nexstar Media Wire

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A man who was found dead in the hallway of a New York City apartment building had the message “I touch little girls” written on his body, police sources told Nexstar’s WPIX.

Officers responded to a call of an unconscious man inside an apartment located on Staten Island just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find a man lying in the first floor hallway shirtless and unresponsive, investigators said.

According to police sources, the message, “I touch little girls,” was written on his chest with what appeared to be a black marker.

(Photo: Rudy Buccianti/PIX11 News)

He also suffered trauma to his face, but it was unclear if it was caused by an assault or a fall, according to authorities. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity had not been released as of Tuesday afternoon, but police sources said he is anywhere between 70 and 80 years old.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as more information becomes available.

