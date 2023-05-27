RICHMOND (KIAH) — According to a release from the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, Sheldon Wilfred Vashawn Magee was convicted of murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison by a jury. The 48 year-old Houston man was charged with shooting his girlfriend back in 2019.

Chief Domestic Violence Prosecutor, Sunni Mitchell, said that the Sugar Land manager of the hotel called 911 on August 11, 2019 after being notified by a guest from the hotel that a man had grabbed a woman by her shirt and that she was crying and struggling to get away in the parking lot. The manager testified that she went outside to look for the woman. The woman was identified as Kiva Herrera. She was sitting on the ground with her hands together and when the manager asked her if everything was ok, she responded that her and Magee had a “misunderstanding.” The manager described the woman as looking terrified so she called the police. Two eyewitnesses also said that the defendant holding the woman by the shirt, was also holding a pistol. Both of them testified that Magee was pointing the gun at the victim, shot her and then walked away.

When police arrived on the scene, a gunshot range out and the manager let dispatchers know that the man had a gun. Sugar Land Officer Dixon saw Magee point the gun at him and shots were exchanged before Magee ran around the corner of the hotel. Officers found Magee laying in the grass where he was then detained. As he was being taken to the patrol vehicle, he broke free from officers and jumped into a lake. The defendant was apprehended.

The jury found that Magee and the victim were in a relationship until the woman broke it off a few days before the incident. The victim stopped showing up to her shared apartment with Magee and once he found out that the hotel she was staying at, he began to stalk her for days leading up to her murder. Evidence was revealed to the jury that one of the victim’s last texts sent to Magee said, ““God has revealed so much to me. He has also strengthened me! Strengthened me to know my worth! Strengthened me to walk away and never return to an abusive person such as yourself. You a 45 year old man and your choice in life is to now stalk me. Where do you think that will end up for you? I’m taking every steps with the law legally to protect myself and eventually justice will be served.” “Too often domestic abuse ends in senseless tragedy. We honored the victim’s request and held Sheldon Magee accountable for his depraved, heartless, selfish actions. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to ending domestic violence and will continue to hold perpetrators accountable,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said.

The case was tried in the 434th district court in Presiding Judge J. Christian Becerra’s courtroom. Magee is not eligible for probation and must serve at least half of his sentence before he’s considered for parole. The Assistant District Attorneys that tried the case were Sunni Mitchell and Lauren Valenti.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, Fort Bend County has resources to support victims. The Women’s Center Crisis Hotline is (281) 342-HELP (4357) and the toll free number to the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.