HOUSTON (CW39) A man was caught by local deputies and is now accused of drunk driving and running from authorities after a major crash.

Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies said that over the weekend on August 5, they responded to the 3900 block of FM 1960 Road East, just west of Atascocita, in reference to a five vehicle major crash.

Authorities said that upon deputies arriving, multiple victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment and one sustained a possible broken leg. Further investigation revealed that the at fault driver failed to render aid and fled the scene on foot.

Constable Mark Herman

Constable Deputies then said they located the alleged at-fault driver and he was identified as Victor Sanchez, who displayed multiple signs of intoxication. He refused to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and refused to provide a specimen of breath or blood.



Constable Deputies acquired a warrant for a blood specimen.

Victor Sanchez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid and Driving While Intoxicated. His total bond was set at $1,100.00 out of the 176th District Court and County Court 100. Constable Mark Herman