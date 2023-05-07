HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 26-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times, and police said his vehicle was also reported missing.

According to HPD Homicide Division detectives, officers responded to a call of a person down on the service road at 12800 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45). A witness told the officers he found the man unresponsive and lying in the grassy area along the service road.

The victim had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Preliminary information shows the man was a customer at a nearby restaurant with his two friends. After the owner asked the man to leave for being too aggressive, he left the restaurant on foot.

Not long after, he was found in the parking lot by the witness. The man’s friends told police his vehicle, a black 2016 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, was missing from the parking lot.

Below is a photo of the vehicle with the Texas license plate KKN0039.

MISSING VEHICLE: 2016 Chevrolet Silverado

Texas License plates KKN0039

The identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences and is expected to be released at a later time.

Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the missing vehicle or a suspect is encouraged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.