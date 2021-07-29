Man run over after falling from party bus in Nashville

by: Josh Breslow, WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man was seriously injured and knocked unconscious after falling from a Nashville party bus and being run over early Thursday morning.

Metro police responded around 12:30 a.m. to an accident involving a “transpotainment” vehicle.

Officers said the Michigan man was sitting on the railing of the roofless party bus when he fell and landed face-first on the roadway.

The bus, which had 15 people on board, then ran over the man’s legs, according to investigators.

In a five-minute call to 911, a witness told a dispatcher that the man hit his head on the pavement “really hard” as the back tire ran over his leg.

The caller said the man was unconscious and bleeding from his head “real bad.”

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries, which police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

