Man seriously injured, suspect taken into custody in shooting outside Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another man has been charged following a shooting Monday morning outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

The shooting happened at 10:49 a.m. Monday, July 12, outside the courthouse located at 216 Main St NW.

Lenoir Police said as officers arrived to the scene, they found Travis Lee Webb, 35, of Lenoir, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to Caldwell UNC Healthcare and later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center Main in Charlotte with serious injuries, police said.

According to local authorities, a suspect, identified as Chad James Emke, 48, of Taylorsville, was quickly taken into custody. Emke was questioned by detectives and then charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and child endangerment.

Chad James Emke, Lenoir Police Department

Lenoir Police said Emke was inside a vehicle with a 10-year-old boy in front of the courthouse Monday when, at some point, Webb approached Emke’s vehicle and the two began arguing.

Police said during the argument, Emke pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and shot Webb in the upper body twice. Responding law enforcement began administering aid to Webb before Medic arrived.

Lenoir Police said Emke had a scheduled court appearance at the Caldwell County Courthouse Monday for custody related issues. Both Emke and Webb are acquainted with one another and this is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.

The 10-year-old boy was not harmed during the shooting, police said. Webb’s current condition is unknown at this time, Lenoir Police said Monday afternoon.

Emke is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with further information on this shooting is asked to call the Lenoir-Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at 828-758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.