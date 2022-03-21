HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police have released a surveillance photo of two males wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of a male at 5150 Hidalgo Street, near the Galleria, about 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.

Authorities say the identity of the victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Houston Police Dept.

Police say the two males in the foreground of the attached surveillance photo (above) are not charged in this incident. They were seen with the victim minutes before he was killed. Police add that they are described only as black males, the first of whom was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. The second male, with dreadlocks, was wearing a black shirt and black pants. Police would like to interview both males about any knowledge they may have in this case.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant R. Montalvo and Detective E. Martinez said HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the mall parking garage at the above address. Upon arrival, authorities say they found the victim deceased underneath a vehicle. Further investigation determined the male had been shot one time just as he was running away, he was struck by a vehicle whose driver was also fleeing the gunfire.

Anyone with information on the identities of the pictured individuals or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.