HOUSTON (CW39) — The heat, high humidity, and high temperatures are not just taking a toll on people in and around Houston. With no significant rain in months, it’s putting a strain on our local water system as well. Now, Mandatory Water Restrictions are happening starting this weekend for all residents in the entire City of Houston.

The City of Houston has announced that beginning Sunday, August 27, Mandatory Water Restrictions will be in effect.

According to Houston Public Works, when there’s a big drop in annual rainfall and higher than normal daily temperatures, that leads to a continued stress on the water system. That’s why the mandatory water restrictions go into effect.

STAGE TWO BREAKDOWN FOR OUTDOOR WATER USE

Begins Sunday, August 27

Water Use MUST BE LIMITED to the hours of 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sundays and Thursdays for residents with even number addresses

Saturdays and Wednesdays for resident with odd number addresses

Tuesdays and Fridays for all other water customers Remember that if you violate this order … First Violation: You will receive a written warning from the City of Houston Second Violation: You are subject to a FINE of up to $2,000. For more information, go to the Houston Public Works Department.