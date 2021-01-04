Many in Houston being turned away without appointment for COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON (CW39) CW39’s Shannon LaNier was LIVE all morning with updates from the Bayou City Events Center. That’s where cars snakes around the block to get their vaccination.
Sunday, many were turned away because they didn’t have an appointment. Today was no different. The option for making an appointment was made announced last week by Mayor Turner. The options jammed phone lines as appointments were filled over the weekend. Many couldn’t even get through due to so many attempting to acquire their vaccination.
Mayor Sylvester Turner is scheduled to receive his vaccination today at 3p.m..
Those with chronic illness or workers in healthcare are advised to make appointments first due to the staggering surge in cases in Texas and Houston.
BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR YOUR VACCINATION
Holiday weekend travel increased chances for another surge with nationwide TSA screenings totaling to 3.3M this weekend alone.
Many healthcare workers lined up in their cars this morning to get their vaccination in Houston.
CW39’s Shannon LaNier spoke with many who shared about why their have chosen to receive the vaccination.
