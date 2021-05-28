MAP: Texas among the drunkest boating states, ahead of Memorial Day weekend

boat

HOUSTON (CW39) Heads up Texans! Officials are urging everyone to beware of drinking and boating ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Boatsafe.com gathered information from The US Coast Guard’s Boating Safety Division and cross referenced statistics with the Bureau of Transportation to map out the states with the most boating alcohol related accidents.

In terms of alcohol incidents and boating, that seems to be spread out pretty evenly across the US, however in terms of accidents causing injury, death, or property damage in general, it’s clear that the southwest and western states have the biggest issues.

The top 10 most accident-prone boating states are as follows (based on accidents causing injury, death, or property damage per 100k registered watercraft):

Utah – 133.94
Hawaii – 121.25
Nevada – 107.50
Rhode Island – 107.06
Arizona – 77.91
Maryland – 76.31
Florida – 73.39
New Jersey – 73.35
Massachusetts – 59.65
Idaho – 57.60

The top 10 least accident-prone states are:

Iowa – 9.08
Oklahoma – 12.09
Minnesota – 12.21
Wisconsin – 13.34
Vermont – 13.94
Kansas – 15.72
Mississippi – 15.74
Michigan – 16.09
West Virginia – 17.56
Pennsylvania – 18.91

The top 10 states with the most alcohol related boating accidents per 100k registered watercraft are as follows:

Maryland – 19.37
Utah – 19.21
Washington – 16.35
Alabama – 13.08
Texas – 12.62
Arizona – 11.36
Missouri – 11.04
Massachusetts – 10.57
Illinois – 9.36
Florida – 9.08

The maps were put together by boating safety site boatsafe.com

