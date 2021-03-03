March 3: Holocaust Musuem Houston celebrates 25th Anniversary with free admission

HOUSTON (CW39) — Holocaust Museum Houston will celebrate its 25th Anniversary with free admission Wednesday, March 3.
Visitors will receive complimentary cookies and handouts, along with a 25 percent discount on all HMH branded gifts in the Museum’s store. The first 25 visitors will earn a free one-year Director level membership for two people.
Holocaust Survivor Ruth Steinfeld will be available from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to discuss her experience as a child survivor.
Face masks are required for all visitors ages 10 and older. Visitors in need of a face mask will be provided with one. Holocaust Museum Houston will provide a finger glove to ensure participation, but no direct touch of interactive exhibit elements.
