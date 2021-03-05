March. 6: Texas winter storm seniors check-in phone bank

HOUSTON (CW39) — Former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards has announced another virtual event.

The “Texas Winter Storm Seniors Check-In Phone Bank” will take place on Saturday, March 6 from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. to support low-income Senior Citizens in need of help due to the Texas winter storms.

“After Harvey, I mobilized hundreds of volunteers to canvass low-income communities and witnessed first-hand that you must meet people where they are in order to reach those who are most in need. We are now facing different circumstances (a pandemic) so we must be creative (and safe) in our outreach to our low-income seniors, many of whom are home-bound. Through our last virtual phone banking effort, we were even able to assist a 93-year-old who was in need of food, among other things. Through virtual phone banking, we are able to connect volunteers from all over the country to seniors who are in need of help, and then help those seniors access resources via our network of non-profit partners assisting with recovery needs.” Amanda Edwards

This virtual phone banking enables volunteers to make check-in calls to low-income senior citizens who have likely been impacted by the Texas Winter Storms. The phone bank will help to identify the needs of Senior Citizens who may have been affected by power outages, damage to their homes, loss of food & water and will connect those individuals with the proper resources to resolve those issues.