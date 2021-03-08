March 9: Giveaways at Checkers & Rally’s with Rapper Slim Thug, Comedian Chinedu Unaka

HOUSTON (CW39) — Rapper Slim Thug and Comedian Chinedu Unaka have partnered with the drive-thru franchise Checkers & Rally’s for some fun giveaways on Tuesday, March 9!

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!

The celebrity duo will be onsite at the opening of the Checkers Fry Love Express, 3331 Telephone Rd, giving away free Famously Seasoned Fries, along with hand sanitizer and coupons. Guests who attend will have the chance to win tickets to Unaka’s comedy tour, and they can also enter to be one of three winners to get free fries for a year.

To enter, guests must take a picture at the Fry Love Express and tag #slimthugxcheckers #fryloveexpress and #fastfoodie on Facebook and Instagram.