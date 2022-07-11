HOUSTON (CW39) A march against gun violence was held on Sunday in Uvalde. The scene of the mass shooting at an elementary school in May.
During the march, speakers criticized the law enforcement response to the shooting. They called for transparency in the investigation.
The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24th left 19 students and two teachers dead.
