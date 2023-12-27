HOUSTON (KIAH) – A signature from arguably, the most beautiful woman in the world, is up for auction. Marilyn Monroe, was famous for everything from pinups to movie roles.

Before Hollywood came calling, she was Norma Jean Baker. A girl of 15, who wrote a few lines of well wishes to a classmate. Now that writing, dating back to 1942, along with her signature as then Norma Jean Baker, is up for auction.

The famous signature item included, is in a teal blue leather bound autograph book, with pink pages inside. The inscription, in black fountain pen ink on a light pink page reads:

5/13/42 Dear Joan, Heres wishing all the luck and success in the world to a very sweet girl. Norma Jeane Baker Heritage Auctions, HA.com

Joan Loye, who consigned the item, knew Baker as her 15-year-old sophomore classmate at University High School in West Los Angeles.

Interestingly, Norma Jeane ended up getting married just a month after she signed this page, thus permanently ending her formal education — something she was insecure about for the rest of her life. Heritage Auctions, HA.com