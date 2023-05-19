HOUSTON (KIAH) — Market for Makers is back this weekend for a weekend filled with vendors and shoppers. The market was created to highlight makers and independent artists that specialize in items such as food, decor, fashion and more. The goal of the market has been to bring vendors and their future customers together for a special relationship.

The Houston market will feature over 90 diverse vendors for a one-of-a-kind experience with items that shoppers may not be able to find inside retail stores. Maker vendors will include 6 p.m. Candle Co., Lisa Marie Emmitte, Livelihood ,Lolly Sweets, Dark Cycle Clothing and more. Attendees will be able to enjoy food from on-site food trucks, on-site activation such as photo walls, sip on beverages, and indulge in bites from a variety of food trucks including CitizensTruck and Foreign Policy Food Truck.

The event kicks off:

Location: Silver Street Studios

2000 Edwards Street

Houston, TX 77007

Dates: Saturday, May 20, 2023- 11am-4 pm — and — Sunday, May 21, 2023- 11 am-4 pm

Tickets: You can purchase tickets here. — General Admission tickets start at $8 — VIP tickets start at $15 (includes market access all weekend)