HOUSTON (CW39) A marriage therapist says the secret to a more perfect union is practicing “active responsibility.” If you see the dishes need to be washed, you wash them. Car needs a full tank of gas? You fill it up. That’s “active responsibility.”
People who wait for their partner to ASK them to do a chore, that’s “passive responsibility.” She says it’s one of the most frequent complaints she gets from wives about their husbands.
The most complaints she hears from couples are …
- Not saving enough money for retirement
- One wants more intimacy
- She complains about him