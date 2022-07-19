HOUSTON (CW39) A marriage therapist says the secret to a more perfect union is practicing “active responsibility.” If you see the dishes need to be washed, you wash them. Car needs a full tank of gas? You fill it up. That’s “active responsibility.”

People who wait for their partner to ASK them to do a chore, that’s “passive responsibility.” She says it’s one of the most frequent complaints she gets from wives about their husbands.

The most complaints she hears from couples are …

Not saving enough money for retirement

One wants more intimacy

She complains about him