HOUSTON (CW39) A marriage therapist says the secret to a more perfect union is practicing “active responsibility.”  If you see the dishes need to be washed, you wash them.  Car needs a full tank of gas?  You fill it up.  That’s “active responsibility.”

People who wait for their partner to ASK them to do a chore, that’s “passive responsibility.”  She says it’s one of the most frequent complaints she gets from wives about their husbands.

The most complaints she hears from couples are …

  • Not saving enough money for retirement
  • One wants more intimacy
  • She complains about him