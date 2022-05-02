MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After missing two years due to COVID, the Marshall Touch a Truck event is back with an impressive lineup of vehicles from various jobs.

Next week, the family-friendly event will give you a chance to get behind the wheel, turn on the sirens, and more. Nearly 25 specialty vehicles and trucks will be available to explore at the Harrison County Historic Courthouse on May 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event hosted by the Rotary Club of Marshall and Marshall Main Street is free to attend. There will be a “No Noise Hour” for children with sensory sensitivities from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

This year’s vehicles include:

• SWAT vehicle and Deputy Vehicle – Harrison County Sheriff’s Office

• Construction vehicles – Harrison County Road & Bridge Department

• Big Rig – Ford Family

• Ram and Animal Control Truck – Marshall Police Department

• Ambulance – Christus Trinity Mother Frances / Champion EMS Service

• Eight seat limo golf cart – Central Title Company & Hayes Family

• Boat and Truck – Army Corps of Engineers

• 1947 Jeep Willys – Palmer Family

• 1950s John Deere Tractor – East Texas Office Supplies

• Forestry Bucket Truck – Asplundh Tree Expert Company

• School Bus with preschool car seats – Marshall Independent School District

An Iron Lung machine used to treat Polio will also be on display by the Rotary Club of Marshall.

“The Rotary Club of Marshall and Marshall Main Street are encouraged by the

tremendous community support from local businesses, the City of Marshall, Harrison

County, vehicle participants, non-profit organizations, and volunteers,” shared Stormy

Nickerson, Touch A Truck Co-Chair.

The event will also host a free children’s book giveaway with more than 700 new books. Happy the Clown will make an appearance between 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Activities available will include games, crafts, and art tables. Photos of the event will be provided on-site by Kimberly Gaspar Photography and available to download from the Marshall Touch A Truck Facebook page.