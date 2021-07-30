“Marvel Mania” at Children’s Museum Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend, bring your kids to Children’s Museum’s Houston for a supercharged day at with Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Spider-Man at “Marvel Mania”! You can watch the Avengers assemble during an action-packed event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Good Vibes stage. The event will also feature the following:

A Hero’s Story : Design a bookmark with your favorite superhero at Alexander Art Academy.

: Design a bookmark with your favorite superhero at Alexander Art Academy. Hulk Smash Fist : Create your own oversized Hulk hands at Junktion.

: Create your own oversized Hulk hands at Junktion. Thor’s Hammer: Learn to harness the power of lightning through static electricity at Science Station.

Be sure to grab your costumes and don’t forget the camera! “Marvel Mania” is happening Saturday, June 31st, 2021 starting at 11 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of Houston located on 1500 Binz St., Houston, TX 77004. This event is included with the general museum admission of $12 per person, $11 for seniors over 65, and children under one receives free admission. Museum Members also receive free admission. For more details visit https://www.cmhouston.org/or call (713) 522-1138.