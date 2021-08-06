Maryland state employees in congregate settings required to take vaccine, Hogan says

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced a new COVID-19 vaccine requirement for state employees that work in congregate settings effective September 1.

Any staff that fails to show proof of full vaccination will be required to submit a mandatory minimum of COVID-19 testing once a week and will be required to wear appropriate personal protective equipment.

These settings include:

  • All residential facilities operated by the Maryland Department of Health or any local health department
  • All state correctional facilities under the direction of the Secretary of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services in the Correctional Services Article
  • All state facilities operated by the Department of Juvenile Services under Title 9 of the Human Services Article
  • The Home maintained by the Department of Veterans Affairs under Title 9 Subtitle 9 of the State Government Article
  • Other state congregant living facilities as identified by the Secretary of the Department of Health.

“So please, just get the damn vaccine,” Hogan says.

The governor urged private operators of the state’s 227 nursing homes to institute similar vaccination requirements for employees.

Maryland Health officials continue to recommend that unvaccinated individuals wear a face-covering in indoor settings and situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

