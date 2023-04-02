HOUSTON (KIAH)–Relief efforts continue to help those affected by the Mississippi tornado. This time, from Jim Mcingvale also known as “Mattress Mack”. Mack started a GoFundMe to help. Last week, devastating tornadoes ripped through Mississippi communities leaving families in distress. Mack’s ask for the community is to stand together and help provide relief to families.

For relief, donors can support by providing monetary donations. Gallery Furniture’s relief fund will go to families in Rolling Fork and other surrounding communities to families in need of supplies, shelter, and more.

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit the link here.