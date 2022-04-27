AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo announced that they have won a Hometown Hero award for their accomplishments during the pandemic, which will be presented by Mayor Ginger Nelson during the upcoming National Conference in Chicago in May.

According to Maverick officials, the organization was one out of seven clubs that remained open during the pandemic to serve the children of essential workers. The organization even grew during the pandemic and opened an additional after-school site at Bivins Elementary that was reported to serve 50 students daily. Further, the Maverick partnered with Tyson Foods to stay open until 1 a.m. in order to accommodate the parents that work the processing plant’s “B Shift.” Out of around 4,600 clubs across the US, Maverick officials said they are only one of five to receive the national award.

The National Conference, according to officials, will take place in Chicago from May 2 through May 6, and is expected to have over 5,000 leadership staff and board members from clubs across the US in attendance. Mayor Ginger Nelson is also planning to visit the Maverick to celebrate the Hometown Hero Award on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

“We are so excited and surprised to receive this award, especially since we feel all we did is try to meet a need in our community regarding children. But to think our mayor is flying out to Chicago, just to be the one who will be presenting us with this award takes our excitement to an even higher level,” said CEO/Executive Director, Donna Soria, “We recognize all that Mayor Nelson has done to represent our city well, and if we can follow her example, we are bringing attention to Amarillo, its generous community, and our outstanding kids!”

More on the Maverick Boys & Girls Clubs of Amarillo, including their history and services, can be found here.