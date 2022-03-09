HOUSTON (KIAH) Spring break is just around the corner, meaning Rodeo Houston, our local Museum district, and the Houston Zoo will be busy. The Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman emphasized that this upcoming week will be their busiest one.

With all the great events and attractions Houston has to offer, I strongly encourage a ‘stay-cation’ for Houstonians. Be a tourist in your hometown, that’s my motto – and it’s great for our economy. Mayor Sylvester Turner

METRO will be closely monitoring the number of people on rail platforms and passenger loads on trains to avoid overcrowding. As part of the federal mandate, face masks are still required when riding the system.

Attendees are encouraged to visit the Rodeo Houston website to find more information on parking and the best routes to take.

For recommended and updated driving directions and parking information visit www.houstontx.gov.