Mayor, County Judge to provide update as Winter Storm approaches Houston

HOUSTON – (CW39) From the CW39 weather team… a winter storm warning is in effect for Southeast Texas through Monday.

This as local Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston mayor Sylvester Turner prepared to update the public at 5:00 PM Sunday afternoon.

Freezing rain and sleet will gradually arrive in the Houston area by late afternoon or early evening, with all of Southeast Texas potentially seeing ice overnight, with an ice/snow mix on Monday.

Ice accumulations could be up to a quarter of an inch thick. Snow totals between half an inch and two inches could occur north and west of the 59/69 corridor. As for temperatures, it falls below freezing tonight and gets even colder Monday with 20s and even some 10s during the day.

The coldest timeframe will be Tuesday morning when temperatures drop to 10-15 degrees. During this time, wind chill values as low as -10 to -15 will be life threatening to people and animals outside without adequate warmth or shelter. Officials are urging you to plan to stay put wherever you are Sunday night through at least Tuesday.

Check back at CW39.com at 5:00 PM where we will be streaming the local official news conference to discuss winter weather approaching Harris County and the City of Houston.