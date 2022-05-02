HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston is home to many different cultures. Including one of the largest Muslim communities in the Southern Region.

To honor this group, Mayor Sylvester Turner signed a proclamation for May 2nd to officially be recognized as Eid-Ul-Fitr Day.

It’s a day of celebration to mark the start of Eid-Ul-Fitr Day and the end of Ramadan. A time of reflection, prayer, and fasting for the Muslim community.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and it’s one of the most important days to the Muslim community.

On Monday, hundreds of people filled a room at the Islamic Society of Greater Houston for prayer and celebration.

“Islam is a vital part of our spiritual fabric. We are the most diverse city in the United States. And in a large part, the Muslim community reflects that,” said Mayor Turner.

Mayor Turner says Houston’s Muslim community holds various positions in political and civil offices, volunteers, and contributes to our economy.

“Elected officials respond very well to the Muslim American community. They participate whether it’s the city government, county government, any government,” said Zaf Tahri, Chair of the Islamic Society of Houston.

Mayor Turner has attended this event every year since he’s been in office.