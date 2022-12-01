Houston (KIAH)- Texas Southern University announced that Houston mayor Sylvester Turner will serve as keynote speaker for the Fall Commencement exercises. During the ceremony, Turner will receive an honorary degree.

“To have a speaker of Mayor Turner’s caliber who excelled at the highest levels of academia and public service is an excellent opportunity for our graduates,” said Dr. Lillian B. Poats, acting Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs.

Mayor Turner was born in Houston’s Acres Homes community. He graduated from Klein High School, the University of Houston, and Harvard Law School. Turner began practicing law at Fulbright & Jaworski L.L.P. and later founded Barnes & Turner Law Firm.

Fall commencement takes place on Saturday, December 10, at 9:30 a.m. in the Health & Physical Education Building.