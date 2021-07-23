Mayor Turner announces details for Back 2 School Fest

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with officials from Shell announced the details to this years “Back 2 School Fest” at the Houston Food Bank on Friday.

WHO: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner & Shell Corporation

WHEN: Saturday, August 14th – 8 a.m.

WHERE: NRG Stadium – Yellow Lot – NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054

The event will be a contactless. Families will be able to pull up, pop their trunks and get the school supplies they need. Volunteers will be wearing masks and the Mayor asks Houstonians to wear a mask when they are at the pickup location.

