Mayor Turner announces details for Back 2 School Fest

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner along with officials from Shell announced the details to this years “Back 2 School Fest” at the Houston Food Bank on Friday.
WHO: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner & Shell Corporation
WHEN: Saturday, August 14th – 8 a.m.
WHERE: NRG Stadium – Yellow Lot – NRG Pkwy, Houston, TX 77054
The event will be a contactless. Families will be able to pull up, pop their trunks and get the school supplies they need. Volunteers will be wearing masks and the Mayor asks Houstonians to wear a mask when they are at the pickup location.