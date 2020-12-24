Mayor Turner to help distribute meals and masks on Christmas Eve

HOUSTON (CW39) Mayor Turner will join the Citywide Club of Clubs at its 42nd Annual SUPER FEAST to distribute meals and face masks to individuals on Christmas Eve. 


The SUPER FEAST is widely regarded as the “Nation’s Largest Feeding” and is held annually on Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve Day at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where thousands of underprivileged families are served with holiday meals and services.

This year, it’s grab and go due to the pandemic.

