HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston native George Floyd whose death sparked international protest against police brutality, will be honored in his city.

The Houston Public Library announced it would be hosting its inaugural commemorative lecture, delivered by Mayor Sylvester Turner on May 25th, the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

Mayor Turner will also proclaim May 25th as George Floyd Remembrance Day officially.

The event is for guests only but will be live-streamed on the Houston Public Library Facebook page at 2 p.m.