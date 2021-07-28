McCormick recalls seasoning products over salmonella threat

CW39

by: Kaitlyn Luna, WBTW,

Posted: / Updated:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning (Credit: PR Newswire/AP)

(WBTW) — McCormick & Company has issued a voluntary recall of three products over possible salmonella contamination.

The recall is for McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning and Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, the company announced Tuesday.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with the organism often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, salmonella can get into the bloodstream and cause more severe illnesses.

No illnesses have been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration brought the potential risk to McCormick’s attention during routine testing. The recall affects products shipped from June 20 to July 21 to 32 U.S. states, Bermuda and Canada.

ProductUPCITEM #AFFECTED DATES
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle052100049731901582629BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K
McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle052100038254901455463BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H
McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle52100325743932574BEST BY Jun 12 24 H
Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle066200021047901543520 BB/MA 2022 SEP 06

McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets of the recall and advised them to immediately remove affected products from store shelves and distribution centers and destroy them.

Those who purchased the products don’t need to return them. Instead, they are urged to dispose of them and their containers.

For more information or to get a replacement or full refund, contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 on weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Pat Walker, Little Rock, Arkansas on CW39 07282021 9am

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM July 28, 2021

86 active large wildfires across 12 states - Star Harvey

Rodeo Houston concert tickets go on sale July 29th - Sharron Melton

Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

New NWS Warning System - Carrigan Chauvin

7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

CDC updates mask mandate

Two killed in LyondellBasell chemical leak in LaPorte

Heat Index forecast - Carrigan Chauvvin

Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo All-Around

Simone Biles news conference in Tokyo after leaving Team USA

Tokyo Olympics forecast and tropics update - Adam Kruger

Dog heat stroke safety

National smoke forecast impacting air quality - Adam Krueger

Historic drought gripping the West

106° feels like temperatures Tuesday in Houston - Adam Kreuger

Best food and drinks to beat the heat - Carrigan Chauvin

Tropical storm, typhoon impacting Tokyo Olympics

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss