HOUSTON (CW39) This Saturday August 13, is your chance to meet the CW39 Houston team in person at the Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest.

While we are returning to a new normal, Houston area families continue to try and find steady ground and CW39 Houston is here to support our community. There is still a critical need for assistance with basic school supplies and health screenings for students. This Saturday, the City of Houston is making both available to attendees, while supplies last.

The past two years, the event was a drive-through distribution. This year, the City of Houston returns to an in-person event indoors at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

I’m so excited to help out again at the 2022 Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest! It’s important to me to spend time helping the community I love because it’s something we all should do. We should all reach out and help each other, and I can’t wait to see everyone this weekend! Sharron Melton/ CW39 Anchor

Meet the CW39 Houston team August 13, 2022 at the GRB

CW39 is happy to be supporting our Houston Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest, designed to help economically disadvantaged Houston-area elementary school students and their families as they prepare to return to school.

The entire CW39 team are participating in the Mayor’s Back 2 School Fest. So come on out Saturday, August 13, 2022 – 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., or until supplies last.

VACCINATIONS AVAILABLE ON-SITE

Once again, the Mayor’s Back to School Fest Presented by Shell is prepared to help fill in these gaps. The Houston Health Department will be onsite to administer COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 5+.