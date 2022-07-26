HOUSTON (CW39) Playing tonight? You’re definitely not alone. Mega Millions officials is sending out hourly reports on sales and millions of tickets are being sold for tonight’s drawing.

Cumulative Texas Mega Millions draw sales (this roll) up to the 8 p.m. hour today are $25,087,354.

The 7:00 – 7:59 p.m. hour included $2,709,940 in Mega Millions draw sales.

This represents cumulative growth of 232% over last Tuesday at the same hourly time period.

This represents cumulative growth of 516% over yesterday at the same hourly time period.

Current hourly Mega Millions sales per minute in Texas are $45,166.



