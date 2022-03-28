HOUSTON (KIAH) Memorial Park Conservancy, along with project partners, including the City of Houston Parks, is commemorating the opening of the eastbound Land Bridge tunnels with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Eastbound tunnels will be opening to traffic. The westbound tunnels will be open on a later day.

The Land Bridge will serve as a primary connector for Memorial Park users and wildlife between the north and south sides, offering new gathering space. With scenic views of Houston and the project’s expansive prairie system.



The Land Bridge and Prairie comprise green infrastructure that will introduce a new 100-acre area for Houstonians to explore and enjoy, provide a safe crossing for Park users.

The Praire, which will adjoin the Land Bridge, will re-introduce endangered native gulf coast prairie and additional wetlands.

A restored network of Native Praire and Savanna ecologies will promote regional biodiversity of Flora and Fauna and act as a green sponge helping to absorb and clean stormwater.

A multi-modal commuter trail will be implemented to the south of the tunnels for all other traffic.